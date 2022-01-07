Columbia Heights

Built in 1917, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,064 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, newer roof and siding, eat-in kitchen, ceramic tile floors, unfinished basement, fenced yard, play set and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Lon Wright, Re/Max Results, 612-223-4689.

Minneapolis

Built in 1953, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Willard-Hay neighborhood has 968 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, updated bath and kitchen, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Elliot Vreeland, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-655-0592.

St. Paul

Built in 1921, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler located in the W. 7th neighborhood has 900 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, vinyl plank kitchen floors, full unfinished basement and a one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Joe Meyer, Rogue Realty, 612-363-7479.