Norwood Young America Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,500 square feet and features two bedrooms and loft on the upper level, formal dining room, full basement, front and back porches, deck, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Allison Deal, Keller Williams Integrity Realty-Edina, 763-257-3436.

Minneapolis Built in 1921, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood has 882 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, new flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, partial partially-finished basement, two-season porch, deck, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Niles Boyce-Fisk, Re/Max Results, 612-296-5708.

St. Paul Built in 1928, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the North End neighborhood has 1,064 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, coved ceiling, original woodwork, full basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Shona Jackson, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-704-7692.

