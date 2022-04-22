Minneapolis

Built in 1912, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the McKinley neighborhood and listed for $159,900 has 660 square feet and features a formal dining room, refinished hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Shawn German, Keller Williams Realty Integrity, 651-278-1625.

St. Paul

Built in 1919, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Thomas-Dale neighborhood and listed for $154,900 has 920 square feet and features an eat-in kitchen, full unfinished basement, deck, porch, fenced yard and an extra adjacent lot. Listed by Greg Hilger, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-240-1309.

South St. Paul

Built in 1911, this one-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $157,500 has 624 square feet and features hardwood floors, patio, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Emmy Decker Byrne, Showing You Home, 651-485-3736.