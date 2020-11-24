BOSTON — Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of 46 states and the District of Columbia over a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of some 40 million customers.
The Massachusetts Attorney General's office detailed the settlement in a statement Tuesday, saying Home Depot agreed under its terms to employ a full-time chief information security officer among other measures.
Cybercriminals hacked into Home Depot's self-checkout point-of-sale systems using a third-party vendor's username and password and installed malware that harvested the customer data from April through September 2014.
