It’s raining steadily at CenturyLink Field 90 minutes before kickoff between the Vikings and Seahawks, and there’s rain in the forecast for at least part of the night in Seattle, where the Vikings’ path to a second consecutive win will require slowing down one of the league’s most prolific passing attacks.

The Vikings will again have to do so without a fully-staffed secondary.

Both Holton Hill and Kris Boyd, who had been listed as questionable for the game with foot and hamstring injuries, will be inactive on Sunday night against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. That means the Vikings will again lean heavily on rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler, along with Mike Hughes (who returns from a neck injury), as they try to handle the Seahawks’ offense.

The Vikings added George Iloka from their practice squad on Saturday, and could have him ready to play in the slot again (as they did last week before Harrison Smith was ejected). The Seahawks have shifted from a run-heavy offense, using three-receiver sets more than almost any team in the league, so the Vikings’ secondary depth will be tested again tonight as it has been for much of the year.

Here is the Vikings’ full list of inactives:

CB Holton Hill (foot)

CB Kris Boyd (hamstring)

WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring)

T Oli Udoh

DT Hercules Mata’afa