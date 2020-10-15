Minneapolis’ longtime holiday event Holidazzle will take place virtually this winter due to concerns about public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not the first time the celebration has had to reinvent itself.

For more than 20 years, the Holidazzle parade lit up Nicollet Mall each holiday season, with fairy tale-themed floats, hundreds of costumed characters and musical performers.

After the parade last trekked through downtown, in 2013, Holidazzle returned as a holiday fair in Peavey Plaza, then Loring Park, with vendors offering food and shopping, as well as ice skating, movies and music.

All those events will be replaced by what the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which produces Holidazzle, described as holiday-themed activities and interactive engagement online. A schedule will be released in early November.

For more information, visit holidazzle.com.