St. Paul police ask for help after 83-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help after an 83-year-old man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run earlier this month.
There are no known witnesses to the incident, and police do not have a vehicle description.
On Oct. 19, police were called to the intersection of Arlington Avenue E. and McAfee Street a little after 7:30 p.m. when a motorist discovered a man lying in the road and unconscious. He later died after being transported to a hospital.
The man has since been identified as John Bidon, who lived near the intersection, according to a Monday social media by the police department. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Bidon likely died from a car hitting him.
said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a department spokesperson.
Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to St. Paul Police at 651-266-5722.
