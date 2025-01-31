Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Driver hits man in Twin Cities street, flees and leaves victim to die

“We believe this to be a hit-and-run,” said police Cmdr. Rick Gabler.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 31, 2025 at 3:50PM
Brooklyn Center Police Department

A driver hit a man Thursday night in Brooklyn Center, drove off and left his victim to die in the street, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue N., police said.

Officers arrived and saw the man unconscious in the road, according to police. The officers gave immediate aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officials have yet to release his identity.

“We believe this to be a hit-and-run,” said Police Cmdr. Rick Gabler.

This is a developing story; please return for updates.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

