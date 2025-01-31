A driver hit a man Thursday night in Brooklyn Center, drove off and left his victim to die in the street, officials said.
Police: Driver hits man in Twin Cities street, flees and leaves victim to die
“We believe this to be a hit-and-run,” said police Cmdr. Rick Gabler.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 31, 2025 at 3:50PM
The incident occurred shortly after 10:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue N., police said.
Officers arrived and saw the man unconscious in the road, according to police. The officers gave immediate aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officials have yet to release his identity.
This is a developing story; please return for updates.
