The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis is unable to fulfill its financial obligations and may close this spring if a major donor does not come forward.
Historic Woman’s Club of Minneapolis in Loring Park could close in May
Without donors, the board president of the 100-year old club says it may have to close this spring.
After years of research, fundraising efforts, and financial analysis, the more than century-old club is at a critical juncture, according to a statement from Lois Carlson, president of the board.
“The Club is no longer able to fulfill its financial obligations and will run out of operating funds by the end of May,” Carlson said. “Unless a major donor comes forward, the Club is considering closing.”
The club was founded in 1907. It is housed at 410 Oak Grove St., a prominent spot in Loring Park. Its current building, built in 1928, was designed by the same architect that designed the Foshay Tower. The club sponsors a range of programs, lectures, discussions and other events for both members and guests.
Carlson said the club will work with those who booked events at the Club after May 31 to find another venue.
Without donors, the board president of the 100-year old club says it may have to close this spring.