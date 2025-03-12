News & Politics

Historic Woman’s Club of Minneapolis in Loring Park could close in May

Without donors, the board president of the 100-year old club says it may have to close this spring.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 12, 2025 at 5:45PM
Apartment buildings fill the skyline just outside Loring Park in Minneapolis, Minn. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis is unable to fulfill its financial obligations and may close this spring if a major donor does not come forward.

After years of research, fundraising efforts, and financial analysis, the more than century-old club is at a critical juncture, according to a statement from Lois Carlson, president of the board.

“The Club is no longer able to fulfill its financial obligations and will run out of operating funds by the end of May,” Carlson said. “Unless a major donor comes forward, the Club is considering closing.”

The club was founded in 1907. It is housed at 410 Oak Grove St., a prominent spot in Loring Park. Its current building, built in 1928, was designed by the same architect that designed the Foshay Tower. The club sponsors a range of programs, lectures, discussions and other events for both members and guests.

Carlson said the club will work with those who booked events at the Club after May 31 to find another venue.

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

