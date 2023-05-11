DULUTH — One of the state's oldest lake resorts has changed hands, and is now operated by the North Shore's most prolific resort company.

Minneapolis-based Blackburn Investment Management is the new owner of Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort near Deerwood., Minn., and the 500-acre property will be managed by Duluth-based Odyssey Resorts, which runs nine properties along the North Shore.

The resort, about 20 miles east of Brainerd, opened in 1898.

"It's arguably the oldest resort in Minnesota, continuously operating, and there is a legacy of tradition and families coming to this area for generations," said Aaron Bosanko of Odyssey Resorts.

Research showed the company that its North Shore visitors also liked to vacation in the Brainerd Lakes area, he said.

The Ruttger family sold the resort to 1898 Investments in 2019.

New to the resort this summer will be a remodeled Alec's 9 golf course and luxury lake homes. A vacation home development along the golf course is planned.

Odyssey also operates lodging in Grand Marais, Lutsen, Two Harbors and Duluth, including Larsmont Cottages and Beacon Pointe.