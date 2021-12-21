The National Weather Service has now confirmed that 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota during last week's unprecedented storms that brought damage to a large swath of southern and southeastern parts of the state.

And the number could still rise as crews continue to survey the damage, the National Weather Service said.

Freeborn County in far southern Minnesota had six twisters, including one that struck Hartland, just after 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The tornado downed trees and power lines and delivered significant damage to commercial buildings in the town's downtown. The tornado has maximum winds of 115 mph and was on the ground for 2.17 miles, the National Weather Service said.

Two separate tornadoes struck about 7 p.m. near Alden, also in Freeborn County. A twister with winds of 105 mph traveled from near 180th Street to near Interstate 90. A second tornado with winds of 100 mph formed north of I-90 and traveled 1.6 miles before dissipating, the weather service said.

Tornadoes in Freeborn County also were confirmed near Hayward, London and Myrtle, the weather service said.

One twister was reported near Racine in neighboring Mower County and five tornadoes - one each in Sumner, Preston, Carrolton, Arendahl and Rushford Village - were reported in Fillmore County. One tornado touched down near Plainview in Wabasha County and one confirmed in Houston County near Money Creek was on the ground for nearly 7 1⁄ 2 miles, the weather service said.

Twisters also were confirmed in Winona County, with touchdowns near Wyattville and Homer, the weather service said.

The outbreak marked the first tornadoes ever reported in Minnesota in December. Previously, the latest Minnesota had ever seen a tornado was in Maple Plain on Nov. 16, 1931.

The line of severe storms buffeted the area with widespread 60-80 mph wind gusts that also led to property damage, power outages, and downed trees. The storms also shattered records for number of warnings so late in the season and several communities had record-setting high temperatures, the weather service said.

The total number of twisters could rise as "damage surveys are on-going," the weather service said.