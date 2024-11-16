When Nasrieen Habib launched a hiking group for Muslim women in 2022, she didn’t know if anyone would show up.
Hiking group for Muslim women breaks barriers as hundreds flock to the outdoors
A Minneapolis woman created her own hiking group and leads them on state and national hikes, and camping trips.
By Atra Mohamed
Nine women responded to her initial social media post. “And we have never stopped since,” Habib said.
In the two years since, Hiking Hijabie — and an offshoot for families, Hiking Ummah — have grown into a local force, drawing more than 870 participants for outdoors activities including hikes, camping, kayaking and even snow tubing. The mantra is “rain or shine, we are hiking,” Habib said.
The energetic Minneapolis mom of two has launched an umbrella organization, Amanah Recreational Projects, to channel social and outdoors ventures for Muslims, including Hiking Hijabie, Hiking Ummah, EcoJariyah, and Chai and Chat.
She said her goal is to create a safe space for Muslim families and the whole community to spend time outdoors. Habib said adapting to cold weather can be challenging or even overwhelming for many newcomers, especially those from warmer places like Somalia.
“Winter activities are actually pretty fun,” Habib said. “I want to make sure my community feels safe and comfortable in their environment, where they can engage in physical activities and enjoy the outdoors.”
The idea of women hiking by themselves is also unusual in the Somali community, so the group is pushing new boundaries.
Surviving the long winters
Habib, 38, spent her early years in Somalia and Uganda, then grew up in the subtropical temps of Houston, Texas.
So she was not prepared for the polar blast when her family moved to Minnesota in January 2009. The giant snow piles, frigid weather and icy sidewalks made simple activities like stepping outside and getting enough sunlight impossible.
She fled back to Texas, but returned to Minnesota a few years later, when she was diagnosed with seasonal depression. That was a turning point for her.
Instead of medication, she decided to look for other ways to treat her condition, by going outside and engaging in sports activities.
“When my condition was diagnosed, I decided to take vitamin D, seek therapy, and go outside and get whatever little sun was available,” she said.
Building community
Habib now has Hiking Hijabie groups all over the Twin Cities. Members have taken trips to destinations as far away as Glacier National Park in Montana, Mount Rainier in Washington and the Grand Canyon in Arizona.
The women who participate in Hiking Hijabie and Hiking Ummah say the hikes and other activities offer a chance to enjoy the outdoors and to connect with other like-minded people.
Malika Dahir moved to Minnesota with her family in 2015 from Memphis, and said it was challenging to find a community she could relate to.
She found Hiking Hijabie and said her family has participated in many outdoor activities, including hiking, snow tubing, kayaking, snowshoeing and more.
“These activities help families build core memories,” she said.
Dilek Hanedar also found it challenging to connect with others when she moved to the U.S. from Germany with her family in 2014.
She joined Hiking Hijabie and Hiking Ummah, and she is now a leader in the group. She said Muslim communities in the U.S. are either immigrants themselves or children of immigrants, and getting adequate information on important issues such as finances and property ownership have always been a challenge.
“That’s why coming together as a community, learning from each other, and choosing a healthy lifestyle are important for our survival,” she said.
Focus on sustainability
Habib left Somalia as a toddler for Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Uganda. At age 12, she was admitted to the United States as a refugee.
She launched EcoJariyah to sell sportswear for Muslim women. The name combines eco and jariyah, which means charitable work. She said 15% of the profit from everything she sells goes to the American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa.
She and the volunteers at Amanah Recreational Projects are discussing how to help the environment, practice minimalism and recycle things that they do not need.
“Islam tells us to care for each other and the environment; that’s why we not only participate in a healthy lifestyle but also care for the environment,” she said.
With the Twin Cities Hiking Hijabie community thriving, Habib said she hopes to start hiking groups in other states such as Washington, Texas and Ohio, which also have large Muslim communities.
“Most of our Muslim families don’t go out or participate in any sports activities,” she said. “Someday, if we get the support we need, I want to create a place where we have all the amenities that our families need.”
