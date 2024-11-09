Oehrlein led Crosby-Ironton to fourth place in the Class 2A state tournament last season, when she averaged 35.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. She shot 56.9% from the floor, 39.8% from three-point range and 83.7% from the free-throw line. She totaled 114 points, 43 rebounds, 13 assists and 15 steals in the Rangers’ three state tournament games.