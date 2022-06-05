Parties weren't meant to last, Prince told us in "1999." But the memories of this weekend's Celebration 2022 will last a mighty long time.

About 800 Purple faithful journeyed to Paisley Park in Chanhassen for the fourth posthumous celebration of all things Prince, presented in conjunction with his estate.

The schedule at Paisley Park was packed from 9:30 a.m. till 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an off-campus dinner break. There were panel discussions with insiders dropping Purple nuggets, recording sessions with Prince band members, self-guided explorations of the museum including a striking new photo exhibit, ping pong on the lawn, peach sunsets and, of course, live music.

After too little sleep and never-too-much Prince, here are some reflections and choice quotes from Celebration 2022 — and a few suggestions.

Reflections

The mood. Celebration 2017, which took place a year after he died, felt like communal grieving. People were still in a little disbelief or denial at Celebration 2019. But after two years of a pandemic pause, the mood this year was undeniably joyous. Coming from all over the States and from as far away as New Zealand and Iceland, the Purple fams were excited to be together and eager to have a good time after being cooped up by COVID concerns. And they noticed that the Paisley Park staff — no longer under the aegis of Graceland Holdings that oversaw the first three Celebrations — was friendlier.

The mood. Celebration 2017, which took place a year after he died, felt like communal grieving. People were still in a little disbelief or denial at Celebration 2019. But after two years of a pandemic pause, the mood this year was undeniably joyous. Coming from all over the States and from as far away as New Zealand and Iceland, the Purple fams were excited to be together and eager to have a good time after being cooped up by COVID concerns. And they noticed that the Paisley Park staff — no longer under the aegis of Graceland Holdings that oversaw the first three Celebrations — was friendlier.

Prince in concert. For the third time, Celebration offered a concert featuring Prince on film accompanied by a live band. This time was different, though, because it was one of those surprise performances Prince decided to do on short notice — Jan. 11, 1992 at Glam Slam, his club in Minneapolis' Warehouse District — and Celebration-goers were witnessing this in the intimacy of Paisley Park's terrific soundstage, compared to previous similar presentations at the much larger Armory and Target Center. Short on hits and "Purple Rain" songs, this was still unstoppably funky fun. On screen and live onstage, the Game Boys danced, the Steeles harmonized like only siblings can, and Mayte Garcia pirouetted for the very first time at a Prince show. At Paisley, Levi Seacer Jr. used the exact same guitar, and keyboardist Tommy Barbarella wore an outfit that mirrored the one on the screen with a giant flower boutonniere. Big props to Kirk Johnson for putting together this crowd-thrilling performance.

. This year's activities focused on Prince's creative process, with separate interviews with recording engineers Chris James, Tom Garneau and Joshua Welton and photographer Randee St. Nicholas. Most intriguing, though, were actual recording demonstrations. Fest-goers with VIP tickets were treated to recording sessions in Studio A with either NPG or 3rdEyeGirl. With the NPG, the 50 fans listened to Prince (on tape) guide his musicians through a jam called "Son of Sexy MF" and then the fans recorded their hand claps on another take. With 3rdEyeGirl, 50 folks witnessed guitarist Donna Grantis and drummer Hannah Welton (with Prince and Ida Nielsen on tape) deconstruct a cover of Nichole Nordeman's "What If." There were brief Q&As during each session, and a few fans grabbed autographs. Rare songs. Whether interviews with the engineers or singer/actress Jill Jones and dancer/singer Mayte Garcia, clips of songs — including unreleased rarities — were played, adding considerable excitement to the discussion. One of the highlights was listening to the soundcheck for the 1985 Syracuse concert by Prince and the Revolution that was released on vinyl and CD on Friday. Never have people been so mesmerized for an entire five minutes by someone saying "check one, two" over and over again. Because it was Prince.

My unofficial demographic survey suggests that 80% of the Celebration-goers were women. And the vast majority of Purple people came from out of town, not Minnesota. Meet ups. Celebration 2022 afforded Purple fams, who are often connected on social media, to meet in person. For me, it was a treat to spend some time with, among others, the academics (including De Angela Duff, Elliott Powell and Zaheer Ali) and the younger generation (including England's Casey Rain and Atlanta's indefatigable KaNisa Williams, who took copious notes and tweeted reports, with archival visuals, whenever she could step out of Paisley and get access to her phone).

Quotable quotes

"No band could sound so funky. We had 24 versions (tracks) of him."

— Chris James, engineer on Prince as a one-man band

"Prince, to me, is the last bar. There's never gonna be a bar higher."

— Guitarist Levi Seacer, Jr.

"The set was the problem. We weren't getting along. It wasn't the original script. The album was so much more beautiful than what we could create visually. It was too low brow. We were playing the movie. It was a little forced."

— Jill Jones on the 1990 movie "Graffiti Bridge"

"Silence is the best compliment sometimes."

— Tom Garneau, engineer of Prince's reaction to his work

"The brother could hear the grass grow."

— Joshua Welton, engineer, on Prince's listening skills

"Not a lot of people said 'No' to him. If you did, he'd say 'Why?' ''

— Joshua Welton, engineer

"It definitely wasn't in my vocabulary."

— Mayte Garcia, reacting to the lyric "I could be your wife" in the unreleased song "Latino Barbie Doll" that Prince wrote for Sheila E and Garcia later recorded — and married him

"He wasn't the type to cry. I think I saw him cry once."

— Mayte Garcia, Prince's ex-wife

"He was a beautiful, tiny person on the outside. A gigantic presence on the inside. There is always a story in his eyes."

— Randee St. Nicholas, photographer

"No matter his actual height, he's a giant."

— Duff Eisenschenk, production and design specialist

Suggestions