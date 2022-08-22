The University of St. Thomas' quest for athletic facilities befitting its recent jump in status to NCAA Division I athletics could take it a little less than two miles south of campus.

But before St. Thomas can squeeze new softball and baseball complexes at the former Ford site in Highland Park, area residents will have a chance to weigh in — and some are already skeptical of the university's plans, which were not part of the project's original design.

Officials from the 137-year-old university will host a community meeting 6 p.m. Monday with Ryan Cos., which is developing the site now called Highland Bridge. The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at Lumen Christi Church, 2055 Bohland Av.

Judging by posts over the past few months on neighborhood social media pages, opposition to a potential move by Tommie athletics into Highland Bridge appears to be building.

Monday's meeting follows a rejection much closer to St. Thomas' home. Earlier this year, university officials approached Town & Country Club, less than a mile to the north of campus, about buying at least a portion of its golf course for a possible $61.4 million athletics expansion — including a new ice hockey facility. The Tommies now play in the 1,000-seat St. Thomas Ice Arena. Current baseball and softball facilities are wedged on campus.

But Town & Country's board voted unanimously to reject the bid.

After being rebuffed, St. Thomas turned its attention to the 122-acre Highland Bridge development in St. Paul, which is rising from the grounds of a former Ford assembly plant. The development, featuring housing, retail, office space and new parks, came after more than a decade of discussion among planners, developers, city officials and neighbors.

Nowhere in those talks was the prospect of university athletic facilities. But St. Thomas, with its main campus constrained on all sides by established residential neighborhoods, needs to find someplace in St. Paul where it can build new, bigger facilities.

In July, university officials said they would not build a hockey arena there. But other athletic facilities have remained on the table.

While far from finished, the site's ongoing transformation has been dramatic.

A new Lunds & Byerly's grocery store is set to open at the end of September. The site's central water feature, designed to mimic a winding stream that feeds Hidden Falls, is already attracting kayakers. A skateboard park has been open several weeks. Several other buildings, including rowhouses, are in various stages of construction.

Eventually, plans call for 3,800 new residences and 55 acres of open space, including a civic square, civic plaza, new parks and two little league fields.