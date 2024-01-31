Last week at a glance
Two matchups pitting No. 1 vs. No. 1 are worth a mention, one between top-ranked teams and the other matching up undefeated individuals.
- Mounds View, newly ascended to the top ranking in Class 3A, defeated host Simley, No. 1 in 2A, on Thursday, ending Simley's 65-dual match winning streak. Simley led 17-12 after Cash Raymond defeated Apollo Ashby 14-7 at 152 pounds, but that was the last of Simley's victories. Mounds View won the final five matches, two by pin, to remain undefeated. Mounds View has lost just once in the past two seasons: to rival Stillwater in the Section 4, 3A finals in 2023. Wrestling fans packed the gym at Orono for the Spartan Invitational Saturday.
- Woodbury senior 145-pounder Alex Braun put his undefeated record on the line by moving up a weight class to face St. Michael-Albertville 152-pounder Landon Robideau. Both were 2023 individual state champions. The match proved compelling, with Robideau eking out a 7-5 victory. "The gym was packed, but it cleared out after that match, even though there were five more weights to be wrestled to championships," Woodbury coach Justin Smith said. "It just showed the excitement for the match and the opportunity to watch two state champs go at it."
State rankings
Class 3A: 1. Mounds View; 2. Shakopee; 3. Stillwater; 4. St. Michael-Albertville; 5. Hastings; 6. New Prague; 7. Waconia; 8. Wayzata; 9. Albert Lea; 10. Willmar; 11. Apple Valley; 12. Anoka.
Class 2A: 1. Simley; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Totino-Grace; 4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 5. Scott West; 6. Becker; 7. Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle/Montevideo United; 8. Marshall; 9. Little Falls; 10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 11. New London-Spicer; 12. Annandale/Maple Lake.
Class 1A: 1 Chatfield; 2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 3. Holdingford; 4. Jackson County Central; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Royalton/Upsala; 8. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 10. Minneota; 11. Paynesville; 12. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie.
Metro honor roll
Listed are wrestlers with 27 or more reported victories.
107 POUNDS
Turner Ross, Simley, 37-1
Owen Larose, Mounds View, 35-4
Dylan St. Germain, Eagan, 34-1
Logan Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 33-3
Brett Kiecker, Orono, 31-10
Anthony Heim, Shakopee, 30-2
Ethan Strack, Scott West, 30-8
Wyatt Wald, Cambridge-Isanti, 29-8
Liam Collins, Prior Lake, 29-1
Caley Graber, Northfield, 27-4
Grady Connelly, New Prague, 27-12
114 POUNDS
Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 31-2
Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Alb., 31-2
Brett Swenson, Mounds View, 31-2
Austin Grzywinski, Simley, 31-5
Wyatt Wald, Cambridge-Isanti, 29-8
Joe Dauffenbach, Stillwater, 29-9
Cassen Brumm, Annandale/ML, 27-3
Alex Gau, Champlin Park, 27-5
Tyler Chenevert, Farmington, 27-10
Gavin Lambert, Hastings, 27-10
121 POUNDS
Blake Beissel, Hastings, 38-1
Lawson Eller, New Prague, 34-2
Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 33-0
Leo Edblad, Cambridge-Isanti, 33-3
Shane Schwab, South St. Paul, 33-3
Grayson Eggum, St. Thomas Academy, 33-7
Stephen Dragos, Chaska/Chan, 33-8
Jackson Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 32-4
Caleb Tracy, Scott West, 31-9
Raydon Graham, Howard Lake-W-W, 30-7
Brandon Board, Andover, 28-1
Luke Koenen, Wayzata, 28-4
Carter Katherman, Waconia, 28-7
Ryder Jacobs, Irondale/SLP/StA, 28-12
Caden Staab, Northfield, 27-5
Noah Nicholson, Stillwater, 27-10
127 POUNDS
Trey Beissel, Hastings, 39-1
Jake Kos, Simley, 35-6
Tegan Sherk, St. Francis, 34-2
Logan Schwanz, Hutchinson/BLH, 33-3
Cole Munstertieger, Mound Westonka, 31-3
Tyler Turzinski, Shakopee, 31-4
Kaleb Mead, Watertown-Mayer, 30-4
Grant Marr, Forest Lake, 29-6
Chase Mills, St. Michael-Albertville, 28-5
Grady Weinbrenner, Rogers, 28-8
Sean O'Brien, Totino-Grace, 27-7
Aiden Enderlein, Eastview, 27-11
133 POUNDS
Justus Heeg, Simley, 33-9
Finn Bloomquist, Prior Lake, 31-7
Logan Swensen, Wayzata, 30-1
Dane Krull, Chaska/Chan, 30-9
Max Martin, Hutchinson/BLH, 30-10
Zackary Jackson, Blaine, 29-8
Tate Olson, Delano, 28-8
Nolan Lund, Rogers, 27-11
Jack Bainbridge, Hastings, 27-13
Aiden Enderlein, Eastview, 27-13
139 POUNDS
Davis Parrow, Farmington, 38-1
Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka, 36-1
Parker Lyden, Forest Lake, 35-4
Mickey Piazza, Cretin-Derham Hall, 33-9
Jayden Haueter, Apple Valley, 32-4
Raydon Bipes, Hutchinson/BLH, 31-8
Austin Herbst, Totino-Grace, 30-8
Ian Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 28-5
Zane Engels, Northfield, 28-7
Mason Breeggemann, Scott West, 27-15
Jonah Coffey, Woodbury, 27-15
145 POUNDS
Alex Braun, Woodbury, 40-1
Matt Randolph, Scott West, 38-3
Ethan Sylvester, Totino-Grace, 37-1
Riley Clark, Lakeville South, 34-4
Brady Swenson, Mounds View, 29-8
Andre Adamsson, Brooklyn /CA, 29-9
Noah Trottier, Apple Valley, 26-9
Jackson Marr, Forest Lake, 29-12
152 POUNDS
Brad Little, Woodbury, 38-5
Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Alb., 35-0
Cash Raymond, Simley, 35-2
Clayton Solber, Irondale/SLP/StA, 31-6
Tyler Laudenbach, Apple Valley, 31-9
Kyler Walters, Shakopee, 30-6
Bradee Dwinell, Waconia, 30-10
Riley Forar, Lakeville North, 28-8
160 POUNDS
Nate Berchtold, South St. Paul, 42-2
Luke Hoag, Hutchinson/BLH, 37-3
Cael Olson, Delano, 36-2
Colton Loween, Mounds View, 34-4
Tyler Ruff, Lakeville North, 32-11
Charlie Petit, Wayzata, 28-6
Edon Davis, Farmington, 27-11
172 POUNDS
Vristol Short, Simley, 35-8
Bryce Burkett, Watertown-Mayer, 34-0
Jacob McLaughlin, St. Agnes, 33-3
Brady Westall, New Prague, 33-5
Michael Gillette, Chaska/Chan, 33-7
Jackson Barron, Shakopee, 32-2
Ethan Swenson, Mounds View, 32-6
Max Hultmann, Orono, 30-14
Daunte Sasse-Doering, Elk River, 27-2
Jed Wester, St. Michael-Albertville, 26-1
189 POUNDS
Ben Schultz, Maple Grove, 36-3
Blake Krause, Lakeville North, 34-6
Derrick Steinke, Hastings, 33-7
Dylan Thomas, Scott West, 33-8
Danny Martin, Simley, 33-11
Marcell Booth, Apple Valley, 31-3
Carson Turner, Chaska/Chan, 29-5
Charlie Witzel, St. Agnes, 28-5
Calvin Brinkman, Irondale/SLP/StA, 28-14
Joe Kruse, Totino-Grace, 27-10
215 POUNDS
Quin Morgan, Mounds View, 36-0
Cy Kruse, Totino-Grace, 36-1
Cooper Jahnke, Waconia, 35-6
Brock Zurn, Prior Lake, 33-4
Cito Tuttle, Stillwater, 32-3
Brady McPherson, Orono, 32-11
Andrew Bonk, South St. Paul, 31-8
Carson Schoenbauer, Scott West, 31-8
Nathan Klatt, Annandale/ML, 29-1
Tristan Holbrook, Scott West, 29-5
285 (Heavyweight)
Jack Bauer, Eastview, 32-6
John Seemann, Mound Westonka, 32-9
Carson Schoenbauer, Scott West, 31-8
Brody Perry, Edina, 30-5
Cole Will, Eagan, 29-5
Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 26-1
Prentiss Derrick Jr., Chaska/Chan, 25-6
GIRLS
100 POUNDS: Ava Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 28-3; Zoe Roddis, South St. Paul, 22-7; Ivy Brandenburg, Hastings, 19-7.
106: Vivian Diaz, South St. Paul, 29-12.
112: Gisele Gallegos, South St. Paul, 28-8; Hannah Schuster, Apple Valley, 26-4; Allison Weinzettel, Hastings, 19-9.
118: Phoenix Fure, Cambridge-Isanti, 25-6; Leila Reid, South St. Paul, 20-11.
124: Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley, 25-4; Lainey Houts, Northfield, 18-5.
130: Juslene Chea, St. Michael-Albertville, 21-14.
136: Cassy Gonzales, Apple Valley, 24-0; Avery Herron, St. Michael-Albertville, 23-7; Hailey Jackson, South St. Paul, 21-12.
148: Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley, 26-3; Fae Bromley, St. Michael-Albertville, 21-5.
155: Jemima Mukete, Apple Valley, 18-7.
170: Sadie Strait, St. Michael-Albertville, 25-5; Grace Alagbo, Apple Valley, 23-1.
190: Gloriann Vigniavo, Apple Valley, 24-4.