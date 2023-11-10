New Life Academy is all about perseverance.

The Eagles rallied for a 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory over West Central Area on Thursday in the Class 1A volleyball state tournament quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Junior Makenna Lilly (18), sophomore Marissa Michaelis (15) and freshman Arianna Twomey (12) combined for 45 kills for the Eagles (21-10), who never trailed in the fifth set. Michaelis had five kills in the final set.

New Life Academy senior setter Annika Haak had 46 assists.

The Knights (23-10) were paced by junior outside hitter Mya Foslien's 28 kills and two solo blocks. Classmate Macy Grosz had 46 set assists.

In the other Class 1A quarterfinals Thursday:

Mayer Lutheran def. Ely 25-23, 25-13, 25-16: The No. 4-ranked Crusaders (27-6) rallied to win the opening set and went on to defeat the Timberwolves (26-6). Junior middle blocker Marley Martin had 25 kills and two solo blocks for the winners.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Pine River-Backus 25-18, 25-10, 25-13: Seniors Abigail Carr and Allyson Nelson each had 14 kills for the No. 3 Knights (28-6) against the Tigers (22-10). Knights senior Gabrielle Borreson had 31 set assists.