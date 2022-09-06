Star Tribune writer Jim Paulsen ranks the top 10 volleyball teams in the Twin Cities and reveals a Dream Team, his picks for the top players in the metro area.
METRO TOP 10
Wayzata: 57 straight victories and counting. And three Swensons to boot.
Northfield: The state's best team to never make a state tournament appearance. Will this veteran squad get there this year?
Lakeville North: The Panthers are building on last year's state tournament appearance and the return of five seniors, led by super setter Ava Blascziek.
Rosemount: Behind six-rotation outside hitter Mya Cinnamo, the Irish are off to a strong start with victories over powers Stewartville and East Ridge.
East Ridge: Runners-up to Wayzata a year ago, the Raptors have some big shoes to fill but plenty of candidates.
Rogers: The Royals made their first state tournament trip last year and were impressive. Sophomore Anya Schmidt was named to the all-tournament team as a freshman.
Eagan: A rebuilding year for one of the metro's elite programs. Expect coach Kathy Gillen to have the Wildcats back near the top by season's end.
Champlin Park: There's a ton of skill, led by sophomore Carly Gilk, and the Rebels excel at ball control. But can they get past Wayzata in tough Section 5 of Class 4A?
Chaska: With a core of four seniors back from last year's team that went 22-8, led by outside hitter Ella Christ, the Hawks will make life difficult for opponents.
Eden Prairie: Coach Chad Becker calls Cameron Berger "the best senior setter in the state."
METRO DREAM TEAM
Front row
Olivia Swenson, Wayzata, outside hitter, junior. College: Gophers
Avery Bolles, Andover, outside hitter, senior. College: Colorado
Gabby Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran, outside hitter, senior. College: uncommitted
Annika Veurink, Southwest Christian, middle blocker, senior. College: Villanova
Setters
Stella Swenson, Wayzata, junior. College: Gophers
Cameron Berger, Eden Prairie, senior. College: Michigan State
Defensive specialist/libero
Kate Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, senior. College: Oregon