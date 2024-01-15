Max Rider scored all the goals that mattered Saturday for St. Louis Park.

He scored all of them. Every one mattered.

Rider, a junior forward, recorded a natural hat trick and led St. Louis Park's boys hockey team to a 3-2 upset of visiting Class 1A, No. 6 Orono.

After the Spartans (10-5) scored in the first period, Rider tied the score with an even-strength goal 4:17 into the second period. He gave the Orioles the lead 4:22 later with a power-play goal. Griffin Krone assisted on both goals.

"Max had a great game," St. Louis Park coach Tyler Brodersen said. "He was engaged. He was physical and didn't shy away from anything."

The Orioles (6-9) were clinging to a 2-1 lead and had two players in the penalty box when Rider hit the open net with 1:04 left to complete the hat trick and secure the victory.

"We have a lot of respect for them," Brodersen said. "Our kids play against them growing up in youth. They swept us last year. We talked about [their top ranking]."

Lost in the Orioles' victory was the return of goaltender Josh Middleton, a senior who has been the starting goaltender for the Orioles since his freshman year. He made his season debut after suffering an offseason injury and had 26 saves, including 17 in the third period.

Andover defeats top-ranked Hill-Murray in girls hockey

The Andover girls hockey team also knocked off a top-ranked team, taking care of Class 2A, No. 1 Hill-Murray 6-2 at Polar Arena.

The Class 2A, No. 3 Huskies (12-3-3) got two goals from Cailin Mumm. The second came in the second period, after Hill-Murray (17-2) had rallied from three goals behind to one back.

Edina rallies for road win in boys hockey

The Edina boys hockey team, ranked fifth in Class 2A, took the first punch Saturday but rallied to defeat Buffalo 3-2 on the road.

Barrett Dexheimer scored the winning goal for the Hornets with 3:13 left.

Buffalo (4-8-1) took a 2-0 lead with goals from Coy Meyer and Brandon Rodenwald 1:02 apart late in the first period.

The Hornets (13-2) turned things around by outshooting the Bison 14-6 in the second period; they tied it 2-2 on goals from Bobby Cowan and Mason West.

Max Varner finished with 40 saves for the Bison, including 18 in the third period.

Warroad tops Hermantown in boys hockey

It took about a minute for Warroad to separate itself from Hermantown and lay claim to the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A boys hockey.

Warroad, ranked second, scored goals 57 seconds apart in the first period on the way to a 4-1 road victory over Hermantown, ranked first.

The first-period goals came from Draydin Johnson and Ryan Shaugabay. Murray Marvin-Cordes scored two second-period goals to help the Warriors (14-3) pull away.

The Hawks (10-3-2) got a goal from Henry Peterson late in the first period but could not solve Warriors goaltender Ben Norris the rest of the way.

Weekend numbers

5: Goals by Boden Sampair in an 11-1 Hill-Murray boys hockey victory over Simley.

5: Points by Cooper Siegert (four goals, one assist) in a 10-0 Shakopee boys hockey victory over Farmington.

5: Points by Ayla Puppe (four goals, one assist) in a 7-3 Northfield girls hockey victory over Owatonna.

5: Points by Gracie Hanson (three goals, two assists) in a 7-1 Lakeville North girls hockey victory over Eagan.

5: Points by Lizzy Hamel (three goals, two assists) in Benilde-St. Margaret's 10-0 girls hockey victory over New Prague.

5: Points by Rio Treharne (two goals, three assists) in Eden Prairie's 6-0 boys hockey victory over St. Michael-Albertville.

38: Points by Aaliyah Crump in the Minnetonka girls basketball team's 82-57 victory over DeLaSalle.

47: Saves by Buffalo's Ava Joran in a 7-0 girls hockey loss to Edina.

47: Points by Lakes International Language Academy's Connor Severson in a 91-71 boys basketball loss to Liberty Classical.