Rosemount sophomore Lucas Gerten, the defending Class 2A champion, received the top score Thursday in the diving preliminaries of the boys swimming and diving state meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Gerten scored 314.1. At last year's state meet, Gerten scored 274.6 in the preliminaries and was in fourth place going into the finals. Gerten won the title with a score of 419.4.

St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral senior Braden Lemke was in second place with a score of 304.6. Lemke finished ninth at last year's meet. Prior Lake senior Blake Wallen was in third with a score of 301.0.

In Class 1A, Chisago Lakes senior Jimmy Nord led with a score of 311.5. Nord finished third last year.

Alexandria freshman Kyler Kavanagh was second with a score of 296.3. Kavanagh was 14th at last year's state meet.

Sauk Rapids-Rice junior Hayden Zabinski was third with a score of 293.1.

Boys hockey

Class 2A, Section 8: Aaron Reierson had four goals and an assist and Mason Kraft had a goal and three assists to lead Moorhead to an 8-1 victory over Roseau in the section championship at East Grand Forks. The Spuds earned their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament and their sixth in the past seven years. Joey Simonich added a goal and two assists for the Spuds, who led 2-0 after one period before scoring four goals in the second period.

Class 2A, Section 1: Lakeville South earned its fifth consecutive berth in the state tournament with a 4-1 victory over rival Lakeville North at the Rochester Recreation Center. Ashton Dahms had a goal and an assist for Lakeville South. His goal with 35 seconds left in the second period gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead. His assist came on Thomas Boisjolie's empty-net goal in the final two minutes.

Class 2A, Section 5: Senior Finn Brink, who has committed to Wisconsin, scored three goals to lead Maple Grove to a 7-3 victory over Rogers. Blake Steenerson added a goal and two assists for the Crimson, runner-up at last year's Class 2A state tournament.

Class 1A, Section 6: Leo Kompelein's goal in the first minute of overtime lifted Alexandria to a 5-4 victory over Fergus Falls in the section championship at St. Cloud. Alexandria's Tyler Kludt scored a power-play goal with just over three minutes remaining in the third period to tie the score 4-4.

Class 1A, Section 8: Warroad, the runner-up at last year's Class 1A state tournament, repeated as section champion with a 5-1 victory over East Grand Forks, at Thief River Falls.