Jeff Corkish, a Hall of Fame inductee as a girls hockey coach, will take over the boys hockey program at Park of Cottage Grove. He will replace Jay Moser, who led the Park boys program for 17 years.

Corkish coached Hastings' girls team for 17 years, through the 2015-16 season, and was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018. He has ties to Cottage Grove, through his involvement in the Cottage Grove Hockey Association, and is owner of the Hwy 61 Hockey Academy.

"We are very lucky to have someone with Coach Corkish's résumé to lead our boys hockey program," Park activities director Phil Kuemmel said Tuesday in a statement to announce the change. "The experience that he brings as both a teacher and coach will benefit our program. Jeff realizes the importance of building relationships with his players and is also excited to continue building the program from the youth level on up."