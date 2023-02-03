Tap the bookmark to save this article.

4:35.23

Fastest time in the state this season, posted by Edina sophomore Jiarui Xue in the 500-yard freestyle in boys swimming. He also has the third-fastest time in the 200 freestyle, 1:42.54.

13:23.9

Time recorded by Blaine senior Ben Lewis in winning the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic boys skiing championship at Hyland Park Reserve. He finished fifth in the pursuit at the state meet a year ago.

15:45.0

Time posted by Elk River/Zimmerman senior Hailee Zimpel to earn medalist honors in the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic girls skiing championship at Hyland Park Reserve. Lewis finished eighth in the pursuit at the state meet last year.

38.30

All-around score by St. Michael-Albertville junior Jackie Bergeron in a Lake Conference gymnastics dual meet with Wayzata. Bergeron finished fifth in the Class 2A all-around competition at the state meet last year.

38.55

All-around score posted by Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka senior Reagan Kelley in gymnastics, the best in the state this season. She is the Class 1A all-around defending state champion and also is defending champion on the balance beam.

49.30

Seconds it took Mound Westonka junior Emily Gustafson to complete her two runs and take first place in a three-team girls Alpine skiing meet at Buck Hill.

87

School-record career pins by Marshall junior Dylan Louwagie at 132 pounds. He is ranked No. 2 in that weight class in Class 2A by The Guillotine.

110

Consecutive dual meet victories for the Class 1A defending state champion Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team. The streak started in 2012.

200

Career wrestling wins by Dover-Eyota senior Gavin Gust at 160 pounds. He is ranked No. 1 at his weight in Class 1A.

200

Career wrestling wins by Thief River Falls junior Griffin Lundeen at 160 pounds. He is ranked No. 1 at his weight in Class 2A.