Host Warroad and visiting Lakeville North will drop the puck at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to start Hockey Day Minnesota before a statewide viewing audience.

That's No. 5 in Class 1A against No. 7 in Class 2A. Two boys games will follow. All will be televised by Bally Sports North.

Meanwhile, the rankings have settled into the late-season groove. Only one of the top 10 teams in either class moved this week.

Girls hockey state rankings

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (17-2-1); 2. Andover (14-3-3); 3. Hill-Murray (18-2); 4. Northfield (22-0); 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (14-3-1); 6. Edina (16-4-1); 7. Lakeville North (16-2-1); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (18-1-2); 9. 9. Moorhead (18-2-1); 10. Lakeville South (17-1-3).

Class 1A

1. Holy Angels (16-2-3); 2. Orono (15-5-1); 3. Duluth Marshall (17-1-1); 4. Dodge County (15-3); 5. Warroad (15-6-0); 6. Proctor/Hermantown (11-8-1); 7. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (14-5-1); 8. Crookston (14-7-1); 9. Breck (15-6); 10. South St. Paul (13-8).