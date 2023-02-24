Minnetonka's top-ranked girls hockey team beat Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3-2 Thursday in the Class 2A quarterfinals of the girls hockey state tournament, scoring the winning goal in the final minute.

Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year Ava Lindsay put her Skippers (26-2) ahead 1-0 with a goal just 47 seconds into the game. And that's where the score remained until teammate Lindzi Avar scored with 3.1 seconds remaining in the second period.

Avar's shot was Minnetonka's 28th of the game. Credit junior goalie Kaitlin Groess for keeping Centennial (21-7-1) close through the first 34 minutes. On a day that started with two lopsided quarterfinals in the afternoon, Groess forced the Skippers' eight Division I-bound players to earn their semifinal appearance. She finished with 36 saves.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park Ms. Hockey Award finalist Lauren O'Hara scored at 7:53 of the third period. Then, with the Cougars enjoying a 6-on-4 advantage, O'Hara drove the net and created a rebound for eighth-grade teammate Grace Laager to bury for a 2-2 tie.

But the Cougars' bid to upset the tournament's top seed fell short when Avar scored her second of the game, this one with 42.7 seconds remaining.

Minnetonka scored its fewest goals in a game since a 3-0 victory Feb. 2 against Blaine.