Defeating previous No. 1 Centennial/Spring Lake Park catapulted Holy Angels into the top five of the newest girls hockey Minnesota Top 25.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams
Minnetonka rose to No. 1 after defeating Edina, and a victory over then-No. 1 Centennial/Spring Lake Park lifted Holy Angels into the top five.
Minnetonka rose to No. 1 from No. 3 after edging Edina 1-0 in a game more about spectacle than a rivalry. The teams sold out Braemar Arena, with a sponsor covering admission costs in a game played to benefit Sophie’s Squad, a mental health initiative.
Holy Angels defeated Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4-2 on Jan. 4 and rose from sixth in the rankings to fourth. Centennial/Spring Lake Park fell to ninth.
Rankings by Let’s Play Hockey, conducted by polling Minnesota high school coaches, are considered for the Top 25.
Records are through Jan. 14. All teams are Class 2A unless noted.
The Minnesota Top 25
1. Minnetonka (16-2-1). Previous: 3
2. Edina (15-3). Previous: 2
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (13-2-2). Previous: 4
4. Holy Angels (11-5-3). Previous: 6
5. Andover (11-5-1). Previous: 5
T-6. Hill-Murray (13-5). Previous: 7
T-6. Woodbury (17-0-1). Previous: 8
8. Moorhead (15-4-1). Previous: 9
9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (16-2). Previous: 1
10. Holy Family (13-6). Previous: 10
11. Roseau (15-4). Previous: 11
12. Maple Grove (11-5-3). Previous: 8
13. Warroad (1A, 11-3). Previous: 13
14. Dodge County (1A, 14-2-1). Previous: 2
15. Orono (1A, 10-5-3). Previous:15
16. Grand Rapids/Greenway (13-4-1). Previous: 17
17. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (12-6-1). Previous: 18
18. Rosemount (12-7). Previous: 19
19. Bemidji (10-8-1). Previous: 20
20. Forest Lake (11-4-4). Previous: 21
21. Roseville/Mahtomedi (8-8-2).Previous: 22
22. Prior Lake (11-7-1). Previous: 23
23. Crookston (1A, 10-5-1). Previous: 24
24. Thief River Falls (1A, 8-6). Previous: 25
25. Luverne (1A, 12-6-2). Previous: NR
