Defending Class 4A girls basketball state tournament champion Hopkins eased to an 81-40 quarterfinal victory Wednesday against Roseville at Williams Arena.
The Royals (27-2) led 54-24 at halftime and never slowed down.
Hopkins advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Royals junior Liv McGill led all scorers with 24 points, one more than senior teammate Taylor Woodson.
Kendall Barnes led Roseville (19-11) with 12 points.
Hopkins previously defeated Roseville 74-53 on Jan. 14.
