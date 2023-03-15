Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stillwater edged Lakeville North 67-65 in Wednesday's second Class 4A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal at Williams Arena.

The No. 4 seed Ponies (26-5) advance to face No. 1 seed and defending state tournament champion Hopkins (27-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena.

Amy Thompson drove for a layup with 11 seconds remaining for the winning margin. Then teammate Elise Dieterle came up with a steal to seal the victory against No. 5 seed Lakeville North (22-8).