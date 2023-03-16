Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Providence Academy began the defense of its 2022 Class 2A girls basketball state championship looking every bit like a team set on repeating.

The Lions closed the first half with a big run and cruised in the second half to a 78-40 victory Wednesday over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in Maturi Pavilion.

Maddyn Greenway scored 41 points, making six of 15 three-pointers, and had six rebounds and five steals for Providence, which won its 27th game in a row.

Lake Crystal-Wellcome had just one loss before Wednesday.

Providence Academy scored 24 of the first half's final 32 points.