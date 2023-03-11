Roseville upset Maple Grove for the second consecutive year, 68-62 in the Class 4A, Section 5 girls basketball final Friday at Anoka High School.

The Crimson (24-5) were No. 7 in Class 4A in Minnesota Basketball News' final regular-season rankings. The Raiders (19-10) weren't ranked.

Junior guard Kendall Barnes scored a game-high 31 points, including 18 in the second half, for the Raiders.

Roseville beat Maple Grove 60-50 for the section championship a year ago.

In other section finals:

Lakeville North 66, Lakeville South 51: The Panthers (22-7) continued their dominance of Class 4A, Section 1, scoring 43 second-half points to erase a six-point halftime deficit and beat the crosstown rival Cougars (19-10). Lakeville South was limited to 22 points in the second half. Juniors forward Trinity Wilson scored 21 points and guard Gabby Betton 19 for the Panthers.

Goodhue 78, Caledonia 58: Elisabeth Gadient scored 28 points as the No. 3-ranked Wildcats (27-3) cruised past the Warriors (25-4) in Class 2A, Section 1. Goodhue scored 43 first-half points.

New London Spicer 44, Luverne 32: The No. 4-rated Wildcats (28-1) are headed to their 20th state tournament appearance under coach Mike Dreier after using a stifling defense to down the Cardinals (25-4) in Class 2A, Section 3. Dreier is the state's all-time leader in victories with a career record of 1,037-188.

Minnehaha Academy 64, St. Croix Lutheran 44: The No. 7-ranked Redhawks (22-7) used a 15-0 run in the second half to pull away from the No. 5 Crusaders (24-4) in Class 2A, Section 4. Minnehaha Academy held the Crusaders to 19 points in the second half. Sophomore guard Addi Mack scored a game-high 28 points for the Redhawks.

Providence Academy 89, Holy Family 35: The defending state champion and No. 1-rated Lions (27-2) didn't have any trouble with the Fire (13-17) in Class 2A, Section 5. Freshman guard Maddyn Greenway scored a game-high 32 points for the Lions, who led 47-21 at halftime. Junior forward Jocelyn Land, committed to Butler, had 17 points for Holy Family.

Albany 49, Sauk Centre 41: The No. 2-ranked Huskies (28-1) scored the last 15 points over the final nine minutes, rallying to knock off the Mainstreeters (21-9) in Class 2A, Section 6. Sauk Centre led 41-34 before being shut out over the final nine minutes.

Crosby-Ironton 66, Pequot Lakes 58: The No. 10 Rangers (23-7), behind freshman standout Tori Oehrlein, earned the second state tournament trip in program history with a victory over the No. 8 Lakers (25-4) in Class 2A, Section 6. Their only other trip was in 2004. Oehrlein scored a game-high 31 points while senior guard Hannah Compton added 21.

Hayfield 51, Grand Meadow 32: The No. 4-ranked Vikings (28-3) limited the No. 7 Larks (27-3) to 16 first-half points in successfully defending the Class 1A, Section 1 title. Hayfield built a 34-16 lead at halftime. Junior forward Natalie Beaver led the Vikings with a game-high 17 points.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, Cromwell-Wright 38: The top-ranked Rangers (27-3) won Class 2A, Section 7 for the 12th time in the past 13 years, easily downing the Cardinals (24-6). Mountain Iron-Buhl built a 13-point lead, 33-20, at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 26-6 run to start the second half.