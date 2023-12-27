It's status quo in the girls basketball Metro Top 10. There is absolutely no movement in the group.

Lake Conference rivals Minnetonka (6-0) and Hopkins (7-2) hold down the top two positions. They don't meet until the end of January.

No. 5 Providence Academy (8-1) suffered its only loss of the season last week, falling at Albany 72-70 in a rematch of the 2023 state championship game. That taught us that two of the best teams in the state reside in Class 2A.

This week's marquee matchup

Hopkins vs. Providence Academy at St. Benedict, 7:20 p.m. Friday

The Granite City Classic will provide this outstanding matchup. No. 2 Hopkins fell to the Lions 87-80 last season and aims to avenge that setback. Providence Academy is averaging 81.9 points per game; Hopkins is at 70. Don't worry about turning on the shot clock for this one.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Minnetonka (6-0). Last week: 1

2. Hopkins (7-2). Last week: 2

3. St. Michael-Albertville (9-0). Last week: 3

4. Maple Grove (7-0). Last week: 4

5. Providence Academy (2A) (8-1). Last week: 5

6. Eden Prairie (8-1). Last week: 6

7. Lakeville North (5-2). Last week: 7

8. Rosemount (7-2). Last week: 8

9. Wayzata (6-2). Last week: 9

10. Chaska (5-3). Last week: 10