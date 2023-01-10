Maple Grove has been searching for a signature win against the Lake Conference. It got one Monday night.

The Crimson, No. 5 in the latest Metro Top 10, knocked off No. 6 Minnetonka 78-65 in a nonconference matchup. They built that 13-point difference in the first half, taking a 40-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Sophomore guard Jordan Ode scored 23 points and senior post Audrey Kormann 20. Senior guard Kennedy Klick, committed to the Gophers for college, scored 15.

The Skippers need another go-to scorer to help sophomore guard Aaliyah Crump. She finished with 29 points and has five 30-point games this season. No teammate scored more than eight points against Maple Grove.

Class 3A Becker (6-2) fell to the No. 10 spot as it battles injuries.

This week's marquee matchup

St. Michael-Albertville at Wayzata, 7 p.m. Friday

An early Lake Conference matchup to see who might make a run at No. 1 Hopkins (10-0). No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville (11-0) beat No. 4 Wayzata (10-1) in two close games (55-52 and 80-76) en route to its Class 4A state tournament runner-up finish to the Royals last season.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (10-0)

2. St. Michael-Albertville (12-0)

3. Chaska (9-1)

4. Wayzata (10-1)

5. Maple Grove (7-3)

6. Minnetonka (8-3)

7. Eden Prairie (9-3)

8. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (7-2)

9. East Ridge (11-3)

10. Becker (3A) (6-2)