Hopkins passed the first two tests in a tough five-game stretch.

The Class 4A defending state champion Royals (14-0) still hold down the No. 1 spot in the girls basketball Metro Top 10 after knocking off No. 3 Wayzata (13-2) and No. 6 Minnetonka (11-4) in Lake Conference games. Hopkins overcame an early 10-point deficit to down Wayzata 57-50 in its closest game of the season.

The Royals' average margin of victory is nearly 30 points per game, 76.8-47.

The Metro Top 10 is unchanged from a week ago.

This week's marquee matchup

Hopkins at St. Michael-Albertville, 7 p.m. Friday

The St. Michael-Albertville Activity Center will be electric when the No. 4 Knights (13-1) host Hopkins. Senior guard Tessa Johnson (25.1 points per game), committed to play for South Carolina in college, will need plenty of help from her supporting cast in order for St. Michael-Albertville to pull off an upset.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (14-0)

2. Chaska (14-1)

3. Wayzata (13-2)

4. St. Michael-Albertville (13-1)

5. Maple Grove (12-3)

6. Minnetonka (11-4)

7. Eden Prairie (12-5)

8. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (10-4)

9. East Ridge (15-3)

10. Becker (3A) (11-2)