Five unexpected undefeated starts to the high school football season:

1. St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (3-0): On their own, each school was prone to demoralizing defeats and an alarming lack of players. The cooperative, now in its second year, has not only won at a greater rate then expected but has caused community pride to swell.

2. Minneapolis Henry (3-0): It's been a swirl of turbulence on Minneapolis' north side, with the push to change the name of the school and a rise in neighborhood violence. But the football team has been a shining light. Senior RB Newmann Thomas has 10 TDs and 574 rushing yards.

3. Richfield (3-0): Coach Kris Pulford has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, bringing about sudden improvement even amid a pandemic. The Spartans, who were 1-26 from 2017 through 2019, are averaging nearly 40 points per game.

4. Forest Lake (3-0): Doormat no more, the Rangers started the season with an impressive victory over traditional Class 6A power St. Michael-Albertville and have built on that momentum. First-year coach (Brad Beeskow), fresh stadium (Ranger Stadium, finished in 2021), big-time results.

5. St. Francis (3-0): The Saints were expecting a big year last year before standout QB (and basketball player) Cody Pennebaker transferred to Park Center. They're undefeated a year later instead.