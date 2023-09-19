Shakopee rose to No. 3 in Class 6A in this week's football state rankings, setting up a Friday night matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 3.

Eden Prairie remained No. 1, receiving all 12 first-place votes from the media panel assembled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen.

Shakopee defeated Wayzata 21-17 on Thursday and improved to 3-0. Eden Prairie stayed undefeated with a 28-14 victory at Prior Lake. Eden Prairie will host Shakopee for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

It'll be the second week in a row for a matchup off the top of Class 6A. Lakeville North was ranked third when it lost 24-21 Friday to No. 2 Lakeville South. Lakeville North fell to sixth in the rankings, clearing space at No. 3 for Shakopee.

Totino-Grace fell to seventh in Class 4A, from third, after its 20-3 loss to No. 1 Hutchinson on Friday. Totino-Grace has returned to the smaller class this season after 15 years of choosing to play in larger classes.

BOLD fell to No. 8 from No. 2 in Class 1A after its 42-28 loss to No. 1 Minneota.

State rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (12), 3-0, 120

2. Lakeville South, 3-0, 106

3. Shakopee, 3-0, 92

4. Minnetonka, 3-0, 84

5. Anoka, 3-0, 68

6. Lakeville North, 2-1, 61

7. Forest Lake, 2-1, 42

8. Maple Grove, 2-1, 33

9. Stillwater, 2-1, 14

10. Champlin Park, 2-1, 11

Others receiving votes: Centennial 9, Eagan 9, Mounds View 6, Rosemount 2, Woodbury 2, Buffalo 1, Edina 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (10), 3-0, 116

2. Chanhassen (1), 3-0, 107

3. Rogers, 3-0, 96

4. Brainerd (1), 3-0, 89

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 3-0, 65

6. Alexandria, 3-0, 60

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3-0, 42

8. Andover, 2-1, 21

9. St. Thomas Academy, 2-1, 16

10. Robbinsdale Cooper, 2-1, 13

Others receiving votes: Elk River 12, Owatonna 7, Mahtomedi 5, Moorhead 4, New Prague 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Cambridge-Isanti 1, Northfield 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Hutchinson (10), 3-0, 120

2. Becker, 3-0, 104

3. Orono, 3-0, 88

4. Byron, 3-0, 80

5. Detroit Lakes, 3-0, 68

6. Mound-Westonka, 3-0, 56

7. Totino-Grace, 2-1, 51

8. Chisago Lakes, 3-0, 33

9. Princeton, 3-0, 26

10. Duluth Denfeld, 3-0, 11

Others receiving votes: Rocori 6, Simley 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Hermantown 3, North Branch 3, Little Falls 1, Rocori 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (6), 3-0, 109

2. Stewartville (3), 3-0, 106

3. Esko (3), 3-0, 101

4. Fairmont, 3-0, 85

5. Pequot Lakes, 3-0, 57

6. Annandale, 3-0, 55

7. New London-Spicer, 2-1, 45

8. Morris Area/C-A, 3-0, 26

9. Minneapolis North, 2-1, 14

10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2-1, 9

Others receiving votes: Waseca 8, Pierz 6, Watertown-Mayer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Albany 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, Rockford 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (5), 3-0, 108

2. Caledonia (5), 3-0, 106

3. Chatfield (1), 3-0, 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins, 3-0, 79

5. Cannon Falls, 3-0, 72

6. Jackson County Central, 3-0, 66

7. St. Agnes (1), 3-0, 51

8. Holdingford, 3-0, 28

9. Barnum, 3-0, 25

10. Norwood Young America, 3-0, 12

Others receiving votes: Osakis 7, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Pelican Rapids 3.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (9), 3-0, 112

2. Springfield (2), 3-0, 102

3. Fillmore Central (1), 3-0, 85

4. Mayer Lutheran, 3-0, 68

5. (tie) Lester Prairie, 3-0, 64

5. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun, 3-0, 64

7. Goodhue, 3-0, 51

8. BOLD, 2-1, 49

9. Upsala/Swanville, 3-0, 24

10. Braham, 3-0, 14

Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-West 8, Sleepy Eye United 6, Parkers Prairie 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Barnum 2, Canby 2, Holdingford 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1

NINE-MAN

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9), 3-0, 117

2. Spring Grove (2), 4-0, 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 3-0, 97

4. Cherry, 3-0, 80

5. Kittson Co. Central, 3-0, 68

6. (tie) Nevis, 3-0, 44

6 (tie) Ogilvie, 4-0, 44

8. Edgerton, 3-0, 34

9. Ottertail Central, 3-0, 24

10. LeRoy-Ostrander, 3-0, 16

Others receiving votes: Fosston 7, Hills-Beaver Creek 7, Kingsland 6, Southland 4, Border West 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 2, Blackduck 1, Hancock 1, Little Fork-Big Falls 1.

The rankings were determined by a group of 12 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).