Senior Dominic Castagnetto will tell you he forms the best running back combination in the state with classmate Maxwell Woods.

Castagnetto, who also plays on the offensive and defensive lines, scored on a 2-yard run with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining, giving top-ranked Chanhassen a 28-22 victory over Mahtomedi in the Class 5A football state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Apple Valley High School.

It's a familiar feeling for Castagnetto, who also scored the winning touchdown in the Storm's 37-36 victory over Mankato West in the Section 2 final. He's scored five touchdowns this season.

Woods does the bulk of the running for the Storm and scored three rushing touchdowns Saturday, running his season total to 18.