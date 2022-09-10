Friday's meeting of two Class 6A teams ranked in the Star Tribune Metro Top 10 turned on two special teams plays in the fourth quarter.

Third-ranked Prior Lake recorded a 24-16 victory after No. 6 Shakopee missed a point-after attempt to tie the score at 17. On the ensuing kickoff, Lakers return man Jake Fier electrified the home crowd at Dan Patch Stadium by running 90 yards for a touchdown and a 24-16 lead.

Prior Lake (2-0) broke a 10-10 halftime deadlock with a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Luke Crosby midway through the third quarter. The key play on the drive was a fourth-down conversion to the Sabers 29-yard line.

Shakopee (1-1) appeared to cut its deficit to one point later in the quarter, but Ben Holte's 35-yard touchdown reception was called back because of a holding penalty.

The Sabers came up a little short on their next drive, too. Jadon Hellerud scored on a 1-yard run, but the point-after attempt to tie the score missed the mark. Prior Lake led 17-16.

The first half featured two types of comebacks.

Shakopee quarterback Dominic Jackson returned for his first game action since Sept. 24 of last season. Teammates showed their appreciation as the Sabers took the opening drive for a touchdown. Jackson's option pitch on fourth down sprang Garrison Monroe for a 38-yard scoring dash.

An Ashton Kluseman field goal from 22 yards out bumped Shakopee's lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.

Then Prior Lake, which punted away its first two drives, got its offense on track.

A 7-yard touchdown run by Grayson Spronk got the Lakers on the board. Shakopee might have taken a 10-7 lead into halftime, but the Sabers tried to convert on fourth-and-2 deep in their own territory and their run got stuffed.

Prior Lake made use of the gift. Starting their drive at the Sabers 24-yard line, the Lakers drew even on Logan Lehrer's 33-yard field goal.