Livestream lineup
PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Watch the games and events atprepspotlight.tv/MSHSL. This week's football games are listed below.
Thursday
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Eastview vs. Park of Cottage Grove
Eagan vs. Woodbury
Friday
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
St. Thomas Academy vs. Cretin-Derham Hall*
Shakopee vs. Farmington
Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville South
Minneapolis North vs. North St. Paul
Waconia vs. Orono
Forest Lake vs. Osseo
*-Vikings Game of the Week (free)
Saturday
(All games noon unless noted)
Mahtomedi vs. Hill-Murray
