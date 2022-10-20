Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Year: 2015

"After that Totino-Grace game, we knew anything was possible. We knew we could make some plays." — Damario Armstrong, Osseo safety and receiver.

Osseo put an exclamation point on the best season in team history.

The Orioles, accustomed to comebacks, won again in dramatic fashion, defeating East Ridge 14-13 in the Class 6A championship. They rallied from a two-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit to beat Totino-Grace in the semifinals.

Prince Kruah scored on a 4-yard sweep, his 43rd carry of the night, with 24 seconds remaining to give Osseo the victory. Kruah finished with 189 yards rushing.

"I wanted the ball so badly," said Kruah, whose performance stood far taller than his 5-7 frame. "My heart was beating so badly there. It was, 'Give the ball to me. I'll get those 4 yards.' "

Osseo went 79 yards on 16 plays on the game-winning drive. Kruah carried the ball eight times, absorbing considerable punishment but always bouncing back.

"As soon as I get home, I'm getting in the ice bath," Kruah said.

State championship games

Class 6A: Osseo 14, East Ridge 13

Class 5A: St. Michael-Albertville 28, St. Thomas Academy 21

Class 4A: Becker 35, South St. Paul 14

Class 3A: Pierz 36, Jackson County Central 8

Class 2A: Caledonia 40, Pipestone Area 0

Class 1A: Minneota 35, Minneapolis North 18

Nine-Man: Grand Meadow 34, Underwood 20