Two big moves showed in the Class 2A boys hockey state rankings from Let's Play Hockey this week, and two big games are ahead for the top teams in Class 1A.

In Class 2A, St. Thomas Academy made a big surge, from No. 8 to No. 4, but a 5-2 loss Wednesday at Hill-Murray will show in next week's rankings.

Andover made the other big move, from 11th to seventh, on the strength of victories over Maple Grove, which fell to eighth from sixth, and Osseo.

In Class 1A, No. 1 Hermantown and No. 2 Warroad held strong, setting up their matchup Saturday afternoon at Hermantown Hockey Arena.

Delano fell from third to seventh. An 8-0 home loss to Chanhassen weighed heavily, and it was followed by a 3-2 loss at Orono. The new No. 3 is St. Cloud Cathedral, and that position will be tested against Hermantown in St. Cloud on Thursday.

Boys hockey state rankings

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (12-0-1); 2. Wayzata (11-0-2); 3. Chanhassen (11-4-0); 4. St. Thomas Academy (10-3-1); 5. Edina (11-2-0); 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's (9-2-1); 7. Andover (9-5-0); 8. Maple Grove (8-3-0); 9. Holy Family (7-3-1); 10. Shakopee (10-3-1).

Class 1A

1. Hermantown (9-2-2); 2. Warroad (12-2-0); 3. St. Cloud Cathedral (10-3-1); 4. East Grand Forks (9-5-0); 5. Mahtomedi (5-8-0); 6. Orono (9-4-0); 7. Delano (8-5-1); 8. Northfield (9-1-2); 9. Monticello (10-2-0); 10. Proctor (11-5-0).