Unbeaten Park Center (9-0) has established it's the best team in the state.

No. 2 Lakeville North (9-2) and No. 3 Totino-Grace (5-3) remain in the same Metro Top 10 positions for another week as they try to get healthy.

Two teams trending upward are Lake Conference and Class 4A, Section 6 rivals, No. 5 Hopkins (11-1) and No. 7 Wayzata (7-3). The Royals have won nine consecutive, and the Trojans have won seven in a row after dropping their first three games of the season. Hopkins has an especially challenging week ahead, traveling to Wayzata on Tuesday and Minnetonka (8-2) on Friday.

Maple Grove (9-2) appears in the Top 10 for the first time this season at No. 10.

This week's marquee matchup

Hopkins at Wayzata, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Two of the hottest teams meet in conference play for the first time this season. The two are in a three-way tie with Minnetonka for first place in the Lake. Wayzata has won the past three meetings.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (9-0)

2. Lakeville North (9-2)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (5-3)

4. Orono (3A) (7-1)

5. Hopkins (11-1)

6. Eastview (7-2)

7. Wayzata (7-3)

8. Eden Prairie (7-3)

9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (8-1)

10. Maple Grove (9-2)