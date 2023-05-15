Only 10 days remain in the regular season, and high school teams are loading up schedules in an effort to play the 20 games allowed.

With a crowded schedule, losses mount for even the best teams because pitching depth is tested. That shows in this week's Metro Top 10.

Cretin-Derham Hall (13-2) remains in the top spot, but the three immediately behind the Raiders — Edina (11-3), Wayzata (11-4) and Chanhassen (10-4) — are closing in fast. The Hornets and Storm have each won nine of their past 10 games.

St. Paul Highland Park (12-0) is the lone unbeaten team remaining in the state's two largest classes. The Scots are in Class 3A.

Baseball Metro Top 10

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-2)

2. Edina (11-3)

3. Wayzata (11-4)

4. Chanhassen (10-4)

5. Eastview (9-4)

6. Rosemount (8-4)

7. East Ridge (12-5)

8. Centennial (11-4)

9. Minnetonka (8-5)

10. Stillwater (10-6)