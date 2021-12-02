When Greenwood Township's supervisors set out this fall to test their smelly township well water, it was mercury they were concerned about.

There was no mercury, it turns out. But there was arsenic. A lot of it: 102 parts per billion, or 10 times the acceptable limit.

"This was a really bad surprise," said Greenwood Township supervisor Barbara Lofquist. "It was much worse that we expected."

The results were so unbelievable Lofquist thought it must be a mistake, and asked the company to run the test again. It did, but the results didn't budge.

The township, a community of about 900 people on Lake Vermillion in northeast Minnesota, is scrambling now to find a workable water treatment.

The St. Louis County township doesn't have a municipal water supply piping water to homes the way larger towns have, but instead has a deep well that pipes water out a spigot on the side of the Greenwood Township Hall. Locals drive up, fill jugs and haul the water home. The free water is a popular amenity and Lofquist estimates at least 100 households rely on it. Most property owners in the area are seasonal.

"Many times I've had to wait in line," Lofquist said.

When the board got the test results in November, they took the spigot off the wall and posted a sign that the water was nonpotable. They're still investigating the next step.

Arsenic is naturally occurring in the soil and rock, much of it in Minnesota left from the glaciers. It's a common water contaminant.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports (MDH) it's been detected in about 40percent of new wells in Minnesota since 2008. About 10% of private wells have arsenic levels above 10 parts per billion, which is the maximum the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows in community water systems. The MDH website carries this warning: "MDH highly recommends you take action if arsenic levels are above 10 [parts per billion]."

Anita Anderson, supervisor of MDH's noncommunity water supply unit, said the agency is working with the township to address the issue. She called 102 parts per billion "high."

"We've seen higher," Anderson said.

She said that because of the small population served by the Greenwood Township well, the state regulates it only for acute contaminants such as nitrate and bacteria that would sicken people immediately. The agency doesn't regularly test or monitor these wells for contaminants such as arsenic.

Anderson said that because most of the people tapping the Greenwood Township spigot probably aren't drinking it every day, they probably aren't in any danger.

"I don't think they are in a high health risk," she said."If someone had been drinking it for many years, every day, definitely my level of concern would be higher."

Anderson said there have been a few other wells in the area that have tested high for arsenic, and she recommends private well owners in the area get a test.

MDH officially limits arsenic in drinking to 10 parts per billion but acknowledges that consuming lower amounts long term can increase risks of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as lower intelligence in children and skin problems.

Lofquist called the state's minimal testing requirements for township wells such as Greenwood's "atrocious" and said their experience offers an important lesson.

"People should be testing their water more often," she said.