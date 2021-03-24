Parker Fox is probably the best college basketball player from Minnesota you've never heard much about, but now he's on almost everyone's radar.

The 6-foot-8 junior at Northern State (S.D.) was named to the NABC Division II All-American team Wednesday. His future, though, will be at a higher level of college hoops.

He's ready to take his talents to Division I – and he's got a ton of options.

The Mahtomedi, Minn., native currently has nearly 30 Division I schools he's considering since he announced he was transferring last week. His home state Gophers are on a list that includes teams from all six major conferences.

"I grew up a big Gophers fan," Fox said. "I was a court kid basically every year. We would go to all the basketball, hockey and football games."

Newly-named Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson talked to Fox over the phone Tuesday. It's still early in the process, but Fox is looking forward to a video meeting with Johnson and eventually his assistants in the near future.

"I had a good conversation with Ben Johnson last night," Fox said. "We were able to express that he was interested in me, obviously, and wanted to continue this recruitment process. He's got to figure out his roster situation with the guys he's bringing back and bringing in. So, hopefully once they're able to get through that we'll have a zoom set up … That's an exciting deal."

The average college hoops fan in Minnesota probably didn't know Fox's name too well before he became a sought-after transfer for the Gophers.

But you probably saw one of his gravity-defying highlight videos on YouTube. He's basically been the small-college version of Zion Williamson when it comes to how often he dunks – and how much fun he has doing it. He loves to get the crowd and his teammates hyped.

"I play with a lot of passion and a lot of heart," Fox said. "I play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I just love to play the game of basketball. I kind of show that on the court. I'm a versatile player and can play inside and out. I love to make the highlight dunks and big blocks, but I think the best part of my game is playing in space. Going around defenders and finishing at the rim. Defensively, I can switch out to defend guards or being help side and blocking shots."

Fox had no Division I scholarship offers after his senior year at Mahtomedi in 2017. He was a standout high jumper in track and field, but he decided to pursue a basketball career at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D. They were the only Division II program to offer.

"I came out of high school, a little shorter and not as strong," he said. "I only had one offer available, so I jumped on it. It was one of the best moves I ever made. I'm incredibly grateful."

After a productive redshirt freshman year off the bench in 2018-19, Fox led the Wolves in scoring as a sophomore (19.9) and junior (22.3) the last two seasons. He also averaged 9.9 rebounds, shot 36% from three and tallied 74 blocks this season. His best games this year were with 39 points and eight blocks vs. Moorhead, and 21 points and 21 rebounds vs. St. Cloud State.

Making the transition from Division II or Division III to Division I is becoming more common for top players at the smaller levels. Most recently, D-III Carleton College's Freddie Gillespie ended up becoming a starting center at Baylor and is now pursuing his NBA dreams.

Gophers fans and their new head coach probably hope Fox decides to keep his talent in his home state.

"This is the biggest decision I ever made," Fox said. "And I need to make a decision that helps me in my future. I want to be a professional basketball player. At the end of the day that's the biggest goal. So, I have to pick a spot I'm able to see myself in, the role, the type of offense and somewhere I can play minutes and help the team win."

Another transfer on the Gophers' radar is George Washington sophomore forward Jamison Battle, who averaged 17 points and five rebounds this season. Battle, a former DeLaSalle star, is expected to talk to Johnson on a video call Thursday.