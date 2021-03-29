Hermantown, the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A boys' hockey state tournament, will play its quarterfinal game Tuesday with a reduce roster consisting of primarily junior varsity players while most varsity members are quarantined for COVID-19 exposure.

School superintendent Wayne Whitman said Monday that the team will use 11 players — 10 skaters and a goaltender — for its 6 p.m. game against unseeded Dodge County at Xcel Energy Center.

The Hawks' roster is expected to include one or two varsity players who were injured and sat out the Section 7 semifinal against Virginia. One of those players is team scoring leader Zam Plante, who was injured in a game on March 8.

Depending on COVID test results, other members of the varsity could be cleared to play if the team wins Tuesday and advances to the semifinals on Friday, Whitman said.

Class 2A boys' tournament entrant Hill-Murray also is seeking league guidance after a recent opponent learned of a positive COVID test. The Pioneers are scheduled to play Wayzata at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Last week the Centennial girls' hockey team had to drop out of the Class 2A state tournament because of a COVID exposure. The high school league said it "considered options for a replacement team, but was unable to implement a plan.''