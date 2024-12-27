Hennepin County Library users checked out more than 11.3 million physical and digital items across the system this year.
Here’s what Hennepin County library cardholders read the most in 2024
These were the most-borrowed books in 2024, for adults and young readers.
December 27, 2024 at 4:44PM
Readers were most excited about the “romantasy” category, a blend of romance and fantasy, as well as new voices from indie publishers, Kay Yang Cha, the library’s adult fiction selector, said in a news release.
New mystery and science fiction titles from new authors also graced bookshelves this year, she said.
Here are the books that were most in demand from library cardholders in 2024.
Adult – print
- The River We Remember: A Novel by William Kent Krueger
- The Women by Kristin Hannah
- Tom Lake: A Novel by Ann Patchett
- Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel by Bonnie Garmus
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
- Demon Copperhead: A Novel by Barbara Kingsolver
- The Exchange: After the Firm by John Grisham
- Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow: A Novel by Gabrielle Zevin
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Adult – eBook
- The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah
- Don’t Believe It by Charlie Donlea
- Tom Lake: A Novel by Ann Patchett
- It Starts With Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover
- The River We Remember: A Novel by William Kent Krueger
- Fourth Wing by Recebba Yarros
- Funny Story by Emily Henry
- Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
- Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel by Bonnie Garmus
- The Exchange by John Grisham
Juvenile – print
- Various titles from the “Dog Man” and “Cat Kid Comic Club” series, both by Dav Pilkey, took up all 10 spots for juvenile print books.
Juvenile – eBook
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
- The Deep End by Jeff Kinney
- Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood
- The Babysitters Club: Claudia and the Bad Joke by Ann Martin
- Heartstopper, Volume 5 by Alice Oseman
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney
- The Giver by Lois Lowry
- Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
- Winter Turning by Tui T. Sutherland
