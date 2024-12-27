News & Politics

Here’s what Hennepin County library cardholders read the most in 2024

These were the most-borrowed books in 2024, for adults and young readers.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 27, 2024 at 4:44PM
Library bookshelf (iStock)

Hennepin County Library users checked out more than 11.3 million physical and digital items across the system this year.

Readers were most excited about the “romantasy” category, a blend of romance and fantasy, as well as new voices from indie publishers, Kay Yang Cha, the library’s adult fiction selector, said in a news release.

New mystery and science fiction titles from new authors also graced bookshelves this year, she said.

Here are the books that were most in demand from library cardholders in 2024.

Adult – print

Adult – eBook

Juvenile – print

  • Various titles from the “Dog Man” and “Cat Kid Comic Club” series, both by Dav Pilkey, took up all 10 spots for juvenile print books.

Juvenile – eBook

about the writer

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

St. Paul

Officials ID 1½-year-old boy who police suspect suffered fatal overdose on Christmas in Twin Cities

card image

Both parents were arrested, but charges might not come this week.

Twin Cities

Ban cellphones in school? Maybe not fully, say St. Paul and Mounds View.

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Tonka Bay crews dug up soil sacred to the Dakota people. Now, they’re trying to find a solution.

card image