Homeowners can reduce salt running off into lakes and rivers and still keep their sidewalks and driveways safe. Here's how:

  • Shovel or brush snow to the pavement as soon as possible
  • Use an ice scraper instead of dumping salt
  • Improve traction with sand or other non-chloride substance
  • Use salt sparingly, with granules three inches apart
  • Use traction grit when temperatures are below 15 degrees F because salt doesn't work
  • Always sweep up leftover salt and de-icer

Source: Stop Over Salting, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency