Homeowners can reduce salt running off into lakes and rivers and still keep their sidewalks and driveways safe. Here's how:
- Shovel or brush snow to the pavement as soon as possible
- Use an ice scraper instead of dumping salt
- Improve traction with sand or other non-chloride substance
- Use salt sparingly, with granules three inches apart
- Use traction grit when temperatures are below 15 degrees F because salt doesn't work
- Always sweep up leftover salt and de-icer
Source: Stop Over Salting, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Teen incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
While still charged with manslaughter, the girl is living under court-ordered foster care and receiving mental health treatment.
Local
Here's how you can reduce salt use on your icy sidewalk
Sanding, scraping and sweeping will all help reduce salt runoff into lakes.
Local
'Low Salt, No Salt Minnesota' targets private contractors to cut pollution
New initiative is aimed at those who weren't getting the message about reducing salt use on icy pavements: private property owners.
Politics
Minn. legislators consider police reforms after Tyre Nichols death
Minnesota lawmakers are resuming painful yet familiar police reform discussions after the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Major rules changes could come next week from the state board that regulates law enforcement.
St. Paul
Man gets 21-year term for fatally shooting man during drug deal in St. Paul home
The residence was occupied by the victim's fiancée, her mother and a number of children when the shots were fired.