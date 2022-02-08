Sometimes it just takes a deadline to accomplish the things you know you need to do. I know I'm wired that way — and it seems as though some NBA teams are as well.

On Tuesday, with the NBA's trade deadline approaching on Thursday, the Blazers and Pelicans reportedly pulled off a huge trade that signifies the end of an era in Portland and perhaps the start of a new one in New Orleans.

The deal, per ESPN:

Portland is trading guard C.J. McCollum plus forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to New Orleans, which is sending back guards Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada plus a protected first-round pick and two second-round picks.

McCollum is obviously the centerpiece of the deal, and him leaving Portland is notable in a lot of ways — including many that are tied to the Timberwolves.

First, McCollum has a place in Wolves lore as "one who got away." He was picked No. 10 overall in the 2013 draft, one spot after the Wolves swapped the No. 9 pick (Trey Burke) for Nos. 14 (Shabazz Muhammad) and 21 (Gorgui Dieng).

Instead, he went to Portland and paired up with Damian Lillard for a very good eight-year run. But it was rarely great. Just good.

The Blazers made the playoffs eight years in a row but only reached one conference final and no NBA finals. It was reminiscent of the Kevin Garnett era with the Wolves.

Now: That Wolves era is remembered as the best by far in franchise history. And it feels like the current Wolves could — could — embark on something similar with their current core. But it never felt like the Blazers had a championship ceiling. And it's important to ask yourself the same thing about the Wolves as currently constructed.

Going forward, Portland figures to be in a rebuild and is a team the Wolves shouldn't have to contend with for a while in the West pecking order. The Pelicans, though, could make a leap once Zion Williamson returns and is added to McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Just as crucial, this impacts the Wolves' schedule. They are done playing the Pelicans, who figure to be improved going forward. And they still have two games left against Portland, which won't have McCollum and might not have Lillard back from injury yet when they play.

But it wasn't just the McCollum deal that will have an impact on the Wolves' immediate future. They play back-to-back games in Sacramento starting tonight — and the Kings just made a franchise-altering trade with the Pacers and figure to be shorthanded.

Sacramento sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb — that means the Kings roster will be completely revamped, and could take a while to see the court. Not bad timing for the Wolves.