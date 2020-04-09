When COVID-19 enveloped our world, these courageous people stepped into the unknown to create some semblance of normalcy and safety for the rest of us. This month, you have an opportunity to thank first responders, from EMTs to public safety officials to bus drivers to day care providers caring for children so that their frontline parents can continue to work.

Some of your messages will be published in the Sept. 26 Inspired print section and online, too. Please be specific and limit your remarks to a couple sentences. Take a look at how readers have honored other front-line workers, from scientists to delivery people. Deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 23.