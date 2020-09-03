The votes have been tallied: The winner of the Star Tribune Amateur Talent Contest is ...

Well, since this is a virtual contest you'll have to go online to startribune.com/fairtalent to see who readers picked out of dozens of one-minute mini video performances submitted for the competition.

Who will be doing a victory smear with cheese curd lip balm, part of our prize package of Star Tribune swag? Will it be the ventriloquist, the masked bluegrass band or the family that plays Bach in their dining room?

Click on our virtual stage to find out.

Thanks and a big hand to our performers for sharing their talents and to our readers for viewing and voting.

Richard Chin