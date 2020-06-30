Many pools, water parks and beaches have been closed because of the pandemic, but a growing number have recently reopened or are scheduled to do so. In addition to social distancing in and out of the water, some have limited capacity, time limits and other restrictions.

Here's a sampling of what's currently open. Be sure to check websites before heading out, because hours and details may change.

Splash pads

Kelley Park Splash Pad in Apple Valley is open, but equipment is not being sanitized. www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/26

The Cliff Fen Lions Splash Pad in Burnsville's Cliff Fen Park is maintaining 6-foot social distancing rules. www.burnsville.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Cliff-Fen-Park-8

Central Park Splash Pad in Eagan is open at 50% capacity. There is an attendant on site to clean and disinfect the equipment. Guests are encouraged to stay for no more than two hours. www.cityofeagan.com/splash-pad

The Rosemount Splash Pad at Central Park recommends visitors washing hands before and after playing. https://ci.rosemount.mn.us/593/Splash-Pad

The Harmon Park splash pad in West St. Paul is open, but with shorter hours (1-6 p.m.). https://wspmn.gov/750/Harmon-Park

The Oak Hill Park Splash Pad in St. Louis Park is admitting only 75 visitors at a time. www.stlouispark.org/our-city/thing-to-do/splash-pad

Lake beaches

Minneapolis' 12 lake beaches are open during regular hours and swimming buoys are in place. Lifeguards are limited, though. Starting July 2, the five most-visited beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Cedar Lake East Beach, Lake Harriet North Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach — will have lifeguards daily from noon to 7 p.m. The other beaches will be unguarded. www.minneapolisparks.org/news/2020/06/17/update-mprb-announces-changes-to-lifeguard-services-at-minneapolis-beaches/

Schulze Lake Beach in Lebanon Hills Regional Park is open with social distancing rules in place. Bathrooms are sanitized twice a day. Beachgoers must bring their own drinking water. www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/parksTrails/LebanonHills/Pages/schulze-lake-beach.aspx

Beaches on Big Marine Lake and Square Lake in Washington County are open through Labor Day, but do not have lifeguards. Group gatherings of more than 10 people aren't allowed. www.co.washington.mn.us/1363/Swimming-Beaches

Bush Lake Beach in Bloomington is open, with no lifeguards. Bring your own drinking water. The city encourages beachgoers to wear a face mask outside of the water if they can't keep a 6-foot distance from others. www.bloomingtonmn.gov/parks/bush-lake-beach

In Anoka County, four swimming beaches with buoys are open — Coon Lake County Park, Lake George Regional Park, Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve and Martin-Island-Linwood Lakes Regional Park. The county is monitoring beach capacity. www.anokacounty.us/3905/Covid-19-Anoka-County-Parks

River beaches

Point Douglas Beach and St. Croix Bluffs Beach on the St. Croix River in Washington County are open through Labor Day. No lifeguards. Group gatherings of more than 10 people aren't allowed. www.co.washington.mn.us/1363/Swimming-Beaches

Swimming ponds

The Three Rivers Parks District's swim ponds (with filtered, chlorinated water) at Lake Minnetonka Regional Park and Elm Creek Park Reserve are open. They require a season pass wristband for ages 1 and up. The district's lake beaches are open, but unguarded. www.threeriversparks.org/covid19

Pools and aquatic centers

The Anoka Aquatic Center is open, but for Anoka residents with a season pass. Bring your own chair. www.anokaminnesota.com/164/Aquatic-Center

Life Time outdoor pools (Chanhassen, Edina, Lakeville, Savage, Eden Prairie, White Bear Lake, Fridley, Maple Grove and Plymouth locations) are open for members, with social distancing requirements and capacity limits. www.lifetime.life

YMCA outdoor pools at White Bear Lake and Shoreview are open. More Y outdoor pools may also open. Y members can check the reopening page. www.ymcamn.org/reopening

St. Louis Park's Aquatic Park is set to reopen on July 1, with a new outdoor entrance. www.stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/parks-rec/aquatic-park